Driver fled SUV with 1,127 pounds of pot inside, TX cops say. He also left his wallet
Police say a man in Texas who abandoned his SUV on Saturday left behind his wallet — along with an astonishing amount of marijuana.
The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office in Texas posted photos to Facebook of a dark SUV packed with what looks like many bales of marijuana — 1,127 pounds of it.
Officials say the car had been abandoned near Highway 90, but it didn’t take long to sniff out a lead; the driver left behind his wallet.
“We would really like to return it,” police said in the post, along with the hashtag “weed like to talk.”
Officials say the case is under investigation.
