Escaping mouse leaps to its death in a Whataburger deep fryer, Texas video shows

A mouse at a Texas Whataburger met a rather gruesome end in a video posted to Facebook on Saturday.

In the video, employees and patrons at a Bastrop Whataburger watch as a small rodent, appearing to be a mouse, scurries along the counter tops near a frying station in the restaurant’s kitchen.

It hides and emerges several times before a woman tries to capture it in a container, but the mouse evades her — then dives head-first into the deep fryer.

“It went into the grease!” someone says. “When it’s cooked it will float up to the top.”

The restaurant breaks out in squeals and gasps before an employee asks, “Who else needs a refund?”

The restaurant released a statement about the incident, assuring patrons that the restaurant has been “cleaned and sanitized,” KPRC reported.

“At Whataburger, cleanliness and food safety are top priorities for us. In this instance, we closed the restaurant out of an abundance of caution and notified pest control. The entire restaurant has since been cleaned and sanitized. We addressed this situation as quickly as possible, reinforcing procedures with our Family Members. While we’ll continue to be very diligent, it’s important to know there was no history of this type of incident at this unit and there is no ongoing issue.”

The video has amassed more than 1.6 millions views and 59,000 shares on Facebook, along with a number of comments ranging from amusement to disgust.

“’Ratatouille’ will NOT have a sequel...Sorry, Disney......,” one user wrote.

“I guess I’m the only one upset that the mouse died,” wrote another.