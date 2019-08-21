When the wheels came off on an immigrant’s ‘happiest day,’ Oklahoma cop saved the day

Oklahoma police help a stranded driver make his swearing-in ceremony to become a U.S. citizen, they say. Oklahoma City Police Department

Police in Oklahoma shared the touching story of an immigrant, an officer and a very important appointment to Facebook on Wednesday.

The wheels came off on an Ethiopian immigrant’s day when his left tire literally fell off of his car, Oklahoma City police say. When an officer arrived to help the stranded driver, the man was pretty upset.

He told the officer he’d driven to the city for a specific purpose: to become a United States citizen, police say. He’d worked for five years on a pig farm throughout the process and his swearing-in ceremony was that afternoon.

The officer jumped to action, calling a tow truck before loading the man into his cruiser and dropping him off to take his oath, police say.

After, he drove the freshly minted U.S. citizen to the repair shop, where the staff congratulated the man, police say. He even shed a few tears, though the post said the cost of the repair may well have been to blame.

The officer said he helped because of his son, who’s deployed overseas.

“I figured if I help him, maybe somebody over there will help my boy,” the post said.

Facebook users commended the officer for his act of kindness and offered the driver warm welcomes.

“Wonderful outcome! Sir, congrats on becoming a citizen and working so hard. What can I say about OKCPD? You guys are the BEST!” one user wrote.

“Thank you officer for taking him to his ceremony and helping him get back on the road. Your good deeds do not go unnoticed!” wrote another.

“Heartwarming story in a world with so much evil and hate. Way to go OKCPD!!”