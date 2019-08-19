Texas police officer caught on video texting and driving — and not wearing a seatbelt

Video shows Texas police officer texting and driving Footage shows an officer wearing a Killeen police uniform in a police car looking at her phone while driving. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Footage shows an officer wearing a Killeen police uniform in a police car looking at her phone while driving.

A police chief in Texas has apologized after video of an officer texting and driving was posted to social media.

Marcus Evans used Facebook to post the video, which shows a woman in a Killeen police uniform and cruiser texting as she drives down the road. The driver does not appear to be wearing a seat belt.

Under Texas law, drivers are required to wear seat belts and are prohibited from texting while driving.

Killeen police chief Charles Kimble released a statement about the incident, calling the infractions “minor.”

“The Killeen Police Department was made aware of a video circulating on social media that depicted a Killeen police officer driving a marked patrol unit with allegations that the officer was not wearing a seatbelt and was texting while driving,” he said in the statement. “Although, both of these violations are minor in nature, we understand that the expectations that our community expects were not met in this incident.”

Kimble thanked the public for putting the incident on his radar, adding that the department takes traffic safety seriously and will “handle this matter the same,” according to the statement.

The video has been shared more than 2,800 times and has amassed a number of comments.

“Um don’t they still give tickets for that (expletive)??? Hmmm maybe she should write herself one,” one user wrote.

“I would’ve laid the horn (so) hard she drops the phone.”

“See it all the time,” wrote another.