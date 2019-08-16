Texas couple catches furry thieves stealing toy from deaf and blind dog, video shows

Foxes steal blind dog’s favorite toy in middle of the night, Texas family says Two foxes are seen stealing a blind dog's favorite toy outside a family's house in the Austin, Texas, area, according to Laura House, who posted a video of the theft on Facebook. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two foxes are seen stealing a blind dog's favorite toy outside a family's house in the Austin, Texas, area, according to Laura House, who posted a video of the theft on Facebook.

A Texas couple’s blind and mostly deaf dog Pi lost his favorite squeaky toy last week, and they couldn’t figure out where it went.

Then Grahm Donovan and Laura House watched surveillance video from their backyard camera, according to Storyful.

The video shows two foxes sneak onto the porch during the night and each take a toy — including Pi’s rubber dolphin. As they disappear into the dark, there’s a squeak in the night, video shows.

While the mystery of who stole the toy is solved, Donovan and House still have hope the toy will be found.

House asked people in their Austin-area neighborhood to be on the lookout for Pi’s rubber dolphin, according to a Facebook post. The toy is no longer manufactured, and Pi uses it to stay active, House wrote on Facebook.

“That probably seems ridiculous but our dog is blind and mostly deaf and he keeps active by playing with one specific toy he likes,” House wrote.