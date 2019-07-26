Drug-filled football intercepted after being thrown into prison, Arkansas guards say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Someone tossed a football filled with drugs and phones over a fence to prisoners inside an Arkansas penitentiary, authorities said.

But it didn’t work.

Prison guards at the Grimes Unit in Newport intercepted the football, not falling for the “fake,” the Arkansas Department of Correction said Friday on Facebook. Corrections officers say they cut open the football to find two types of drugs, seven cell phones and a charging cord hidden inside, pictures show.

The agency hasn’t announced any charges related to the contraband.

The corrections department called stopping contraband a “non-stop battle.”

“Contraband is dangerous,” the department’s Facebook post said. “It can get people hurt or or worse.”