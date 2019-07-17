9-year-old wakes up to man trying to abduct her and screams for help, Texas cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A young girl’s screams may have saved her from being kidnapped.

The 9-year-old girl was fast asleep in her Lubbock, Texas, home when John David Martinez, 32, sneaked in through her bedroom window, police say.

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

He “made contact” with the girl while she was sleeping, and tried to abduct her, but she woke up, police say. When she screamed for her mother, Martinez fled back out the window.

The U.S. Marshals and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT arrested Martinez on Tuesday, police say. He’s charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony. The case is still under investigation, police say.

This was not Martinez’s first brush with the law. In 2018, Martinez was indicted for trying to meet with and engage in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old, KCBD reported. He was also convicted of injuring a child in 2016, the TV station reported.

Martinez remains in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center with a $200,000 bond, according to police.