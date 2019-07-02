Date stealing your fries? Diner offers extra food with ‘My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry’

Mama D’s diner in North Little Rock, Arkansas, offers “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” menu option that adds extra food to an order. Screengrab: Nick Chisler Facebook

There are two types of people in this world: those who steal fries and those who have fries stolen from them.

Mama D’s diner in North Little Rock, Arkansas, has a new option on the menu to make both groups happy.

It’s called “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry,” and for $4.25 the restaurant will add extra fries and either two fried chicken wings or three fried cheese sticks to an order. A customer posted a photo of the menu item to Facebook, and people had lots to say about it.

“More like boyfriend not hungry - I’m always hungry,” one user wrote.

“This is you,” another wrote, tagging a friend. “I’m not that hungry, oh wait lemme have a couple bites of your food.”

The photo has been shared more than 20,000 times and garnered more than 5,000 comments at the time of publication. The reactions are priceless.

“Trillion dollar idea,” one user wrote.

“I’d easily pay double that,” wrote another.

“All menus need this for me.”