Cockroaches will soon be ‘almost impossible’ to kill with chemicals, researchers say

A study of cockroaches in Indiana and Illinois found killing them will be “almost impossible” with just chemicals, Purdue University scientists say. Photo by John Obermeyer.

Cockroaches are evolving to resist chemical cocktails used by exterminators — and they’re doing it faster than scientists previously thought, according to a new study.

Purdue University scientists found evidence that cockroaches are developing “cross-resistance” to insecticides, according to the study published in Scientific Reports last month. Essentially, this means the bugs will be extremely difficult to exterminate, researchers said.

“This is a previously unrealized challenge in cockroaches,” said Michael Scharf with the Department of Entomology at Purdue University, who published the study. “Cockroaches developing resistance to multiple classes of insecticides at once will make controlling these pests almost impossible with chemicals alone.”

The scientists studied cockroaches in apartment buildings in Indiana and Illinois for six months, rotating various treatments of insecticides, according to a news release. That’s similar to the way exterminators mix up concoctions with different types of chemicals because cockroaches are often already immune to one type of poison. The idea is that even if a cockroach can resist one type of insecticide in the mixture, another type will kill it.

Lab tests of the cockroaches found that cross-resistance likely played a significant role in cockroaches that survived treatments,the release states. A few surviving cockroaches resistant to the insecticide passed along the immunity to offspring. They also gained resistance to other types of insecticide, too, even types that they hadn’t yet been exposed to, researchers said.

“We would see resistance increase four- or six-fold in just one generation,” Scharf said in the news release. “We didn’t have a clue that something like that could happen this fast.”

So, even if an exterminator kills a vast majority of cockroaches, the ones that survive can gain cross-resistance, scientists say. And because female cockroaches have 50 offspring in three months, a population mostly knocked down by a treatment could once again boom within months, researchers said.

That’s why the scientists said it’s important to include other treatments such as traps, improved sanitation and vacuums that can remove cockroaches.

“Some of these methods are more expensive than using only insecticides, but if those insecticides aren’t going to control or eliminate a population, you’re just throwing money away,” Scharf said in the news release.