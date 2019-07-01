Pantsless man attacks woman on jogging trail as she fights and screams, Texas cops say

Police charged Robert Michael Lormand with third-degree kidnapping for allegedly attacking a woman on a running trail while pantsless. Austin Police Department

A woman’s run turned into a nightmare last week when a pantsless man attacked her on a jogging trail in Austin, police say.

On June 24, a woman was jogging on the Blunn Creek trails when a man wearing a long white T-shirt and no pants approached her at around 3 p.m., according to an affidavit. The man was later identified as 41-year-old Robert Michael Lormand.

Lormand tackled the woman to the ground and held her down while he touched her inappropriately, police say. When she screamed, Lormand grabbed her throat. He said he had a gun and demanded she stop screaming or he’d kill her, police say.

Lormand told her to keep quiet and go into the woods, but the woman eventually fought Lormand off then ran to a nearby home and called authorities, police say.

Police say they detained Lormand after the incident, but released him because he was not pantsless—he had on long khaki pants. After releasing descriptions of the incident and suspect to the public, a resident came forward and provided a photo from a surveillance camera showing a pantsless Lormand. The resident had given Lormand a pair of khaki pants when he’d asked for help, police say. The resident said Lormand was arrested not long after, according to the affidavit.

Police say they put together a photo line-up including the surveillance photo and presented it to the victim who identified Lormand as her attacker. Police arrested Lormand for the second time on Sunday.

Earlier on the day of the attack, Lormand prompted a lockdown at an area elementary school when police received reports of “a naked man with a gun,” according to KXAN.

Lormand has been charged with third-degree kidnapping. He is currently being held at the Travis County Jail, KXAN reported.