26-year-old California man dies while tubing on crowded Texas river, officials say
What began as a tubing trip with friends ended in tragedy for a Redondo Beach, California, man on Saturday.
Ryan Hyman, 26, was tubing the San Marcos River in Texas when one of his group’s tubes drifted away, KABB reported. When Hyman swam to retrieve it, he “began to struggle in the water,” the station reported.
The river was crowded with tubers, and Hyman’s friends were not able to reach him, KVUE reported.
Two bystanders dove into the water in an attempt to save him, according to the Seguin Gazette. Hyman disappeared under the water before they could reach him, the newspaper reported.
Divers from the South Hays Fire Department found Hyman’s body the next morning near Texas State Tubes, the Austin Statesman reported. Texas State Tubes rents tubes and offers tubing experiences in the Austin area.
Texas Game Warden Joann Garza-Mayberry said an autopsy has been performed to determine if alcohol contributed to the incident, KABB reported.
“As tubing on the San Marcos River becomes more popular every year, so do the dangers of overcrowding on the river, in addition to natural hazards like rushing rapids, swift currents and river eddies,” Garza-Mayberry said, according to KVUE. “We ask that all river-goers be aware of their surroundings, stay hydrated and consume alcohol in moderation, to avoid the numerous risks present on the river.”
