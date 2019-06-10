Disneyland Resort’s Soarin’ Over California ride is back — but only for a limited time

Want to visit the happiest place on earth? Here are Disneyland’s ticket prices Ticket prices for Disneyland range per day and per preference of park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ticket prices for Disneyland range per day and per preference of park.

If you’ve missed soaring over the Golden State during a trip to Disney’s California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort, you’re in luck.

Disney announced in June that it’s bringing back its popular Soarin’ Over California ride for a limited time. The flight-simulating ride was redesigned in 2016 as Soarin’ Around the World.

The Soarin’ Over California ride first premiered at the California-themed park adjacent to Disneyland back in 2001. It takes riders on a trip over the Golden State, showcasing the sights and smells of some of the state’s most iconic landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Yosemite National Park and Napa Valley.

The ride’s 2016 redesign took riders from the Matterhorn in Switzerland to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

I’m crying over Soarin’ Over California being back at DCA. An actual mess. World just isn’t the same. My favorite DCA ride back for one month, I can’t breathe. pic.twitter.com/a5iOJk6eL6 — Annie/40 days to (@gonzoonthebeach) June 3, 2019

The reappearance of the original version of the ride on June 1 was met with support online, where many people advocating for Disney to utilize the original film and soundtrack for at least part of the year.

“I’m crying over Soarin’ Over California being back at DCA,” a Twitter user identified as gonzoonthebeach wrote. “An actual mess. World just isn’t the same. My favorite DCA ride back for one month, I can’t breathe.”

Hey @Disneyland, Soarin Over California > Soarin Over the World pic.twitter.com/Ig2GmU7YnR — JohnMark Digap (@jmark_digap) June 9, 2019

For now, however, you’ll only be able to fly over California for a limited time. The ride is expected to return to Soarin’ Around the World on July 1.