Jelly beans are the latest food infused with cannabis. Will you fail a drug test?

Jelly beans infused with a marijuana chemical are just the last food to be laced with cannabidiol, known as CBD.

There’s already cannabis-infused soda on the market, and a craft beer brewery in Colorado has federal approval for CBD-infused beer. That’s in addition to ice cream sandwiches with CBD oil and cannabis-infused smoothies.





The CBD-infused jelly beans were just launched by Jelly Belly inventor David Klein through his new company called Spectrum Confections, Business Insider reported. The cannabis-infused beans come in 38 flavors, including strawberry cheesecake and roasted marshmallow, Klein told Cannabis Aficionado.

Spectrum Confections says you must be 18 to buy the jelly beans that are currently sold out, and each bean has 10mg of CBD.

“The jelly bean is perfect for the proper dosage (of CBD),” Klein said, according to Cannabis Aficionado.

“All jelly beans have added sweetness to the outside to enhance flavor to mask the CBD,” the company website says.

What is CBD?

CBD is a marijuana chemical that won’t make you high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s because CBD “acts on different parts of the nervous system than THC,” the CDC says. THC, short for tetrahydrocannabinol, is an active, mild-altering component in marijuana.

CBD oil is made when cannabidiol is dissolved into an oil made from hemp or coconut, Time Magazine reported.

Will CBD make you fail a drug test?

CBD products should not make you fail a drug test as long as the product is completely free of THC, Forbes reports.

VeryWellHealth says that if there is any cross contamination with THC, or if the CBD is mixed with THC, the consumer could fail a drug test.

To ensure you do not flunk the drug test, the health website recommends that you “do thorough research to ensure the CBD product you’re using is pure and that the company is legitimate.”

Spectrum Confection’s CBD candies are not made to include THC, Klein said, according to Cannabis Aficionado.

What is CBD used for?

“Scientists think this chemical might help children who have a lot of seizures (when your body starts twitching and jerking uncontrollably) that can’t be controlled with other medicines,” the CDC said. “Some studies have started to see whether it can help.”

CBD is also being marketed as a way to relieve pain and anxiety symptoms, CNBC reported.

It’s also in early clinical trials for treating post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia, according to Time.