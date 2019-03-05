Firefighters made an ‘incredible discovery’ after church burned in WV, officials say

A fire swept through a church in West Virginia, at one point becoming too hot for the people battling the flames, according to a Facebook post.
But in the aftermath, firefighters “made an incredible discovery,” WVNS reports.
Crews found out the flames in Freedom Ministries church in Raleigh County didn’t damage the church’s crosses or Bibles, the Coal City Fire Department said on Facebook.
“Though odds were against us, God was not,” the department said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Jerry Wistling told WVNS he lives close to the church and that his smart doorbell warned him about the fire before he got up.
“I walked through the bedroom, came into the living room and looked over the side and it was totally engulfed in flames,” he told the station. “I mean, it was shooting 50 feet high.”
Firefighters say no first responders were hurt after they went to the church at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Freedom Ministries canceled that day’s service and said the church “will have to rebuild,” according to its Facebook page. A photo in one post appeared to show smoke.
“in the midst of the smoke you can see Jesus,” the church wrote on Facebook. “He was there with us!”
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, The Register-Herald reports.
Comments