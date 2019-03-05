Charlotte rapper DaBaby hits big with first album since NC Walmart shooting incident

Being linked to a killing at Huntersville’s Walmart appears not to have hurt the career of Charlotte-based rapper DaBaby, who is winning critical acclaim for a new album “Baby on Baby” and his new video, “Suge (Yea Yea).”

The “Suge” video of DaBaby posing as the world’s worst postal worker has earned more than 540,000 views on YouTube since being released Monday.

It’s DaBaby’s first album since he was questioned by police last year in the November fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Charlotte man at Walmart.

DaBaby, also known as Baby Jesus, was never charged with a crime, but he confirmed in a video on YouTube that he was involved in the incident, the Observer reported in November. The rapper said that he was shopping with his two children and their mom when someone pulled a gun and “tried to take my life,” the Observer reported.

His video for “Suge” features several moments that could allude to the incident: A scene of him being shot at, lyrics that he keeps a Glock pistol in his pocket and threatening: “You disrespect me and I’ll beat your ass up all in front of your partners and children.”

The video was filmed in Charlotte’s Thomasboro-Hoskins community off Freedom Drive.

“Baby on Baby,” released last week, was praised Tuesday by Rolling Stone, which said it “stood out for its sense of urgency.”

“The North Carolina rapper’s allure relies on his comedic persona — his videos have the bombast of Busta Rhymes with the satirical edge of early Eminem. Absurd, detailed and over-the-top, DaBaby has a honed commitment to character,” wrote Rolling Stone.

DaBaby heavily promoted the album during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, Feb. 15-17, including billboards and performances at the White House Ultra Lounge.

It also features well promoted contributions from such rap heavy hitters as Offset, Rich the Kid and Rich Homie Quan, reported Complex.com.

A video for the song “Walker Texas Ranger” has racked up more than 6 million views on Facebook since January.

Huntersville police have not revealed details of their investigation into the November shooting of Jalyn Domonique Craig at Walmart, saying only that the killing happened during a fight.

Four people were questioned and their names were not released, reported the Charlotte Observer.

Warning: This video contains explicit language and content some may find offensive.