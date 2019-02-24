Hiker stopped to photograph a venomous cottonmouth. Then one snake became four snakes

A Virginia hiker who stopped to photograph a cottonmouth got an unnerving lesson in how easily the venomous snakes camouflage themselves: The one viper was surrounded by three others.

Nylia Laney says it happened at Virginia’s Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge, along the North Carolina border, and the potentially deadly snakes were hiding in plain sight.

“I was excited to see the first juvenile, then I saw another, then another and finally the fourth,” she told the Charlotte Observer.

“You could walk right by them and really not see them, even though they were only a foot from the trail. I saw many people walk by them and even the larger cottonmouths without noticing them.”

Laney says she lingered for 15 minutes taking photos, but made sure “not to invade their space.” The snakes cooperated by sitting still, she says.

It wasn’t the first time Laney has seen cottonmouths, also known as water moccasins, at the refuge. She is a hobbyist photographer who seeks out the site’s creepier residents with her Nikon.

But this cottonmouth encounter was different than the others, she says.

“The water at the refuge was unusually high, which brought the snakes closer to the trail,” she said.

Her photo was posted Tuesday on Facebook by the neighboring Lago Mar on the Back Bay community. It referred to the image as “amazing,” even for a community that is accustomed to seeing venomous snakes.

Social media comments ranged from discomfort to an ongoing challenge to see if more than four snakes might be hiding in the photo.

“Foliage full of Nopes from Nopeville! Nope, nope, nope!” posted Amber Breeden Turner on Facebook.

“I would have a heart attack,” wrote Betsy Settell.

Cottonmouths earn their name from the milky white interior of their mouths....seen when they open their jaws to bite.

They are largely found near water and are known to grow up to four feet in length, says the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

“If approached, some cottonmouths will retreat but others are defensive and will stand their ground. They often coil, vibrate their tail and open their mouth to reveal the white inner lining,” according to NCWildlife.org.