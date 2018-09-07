Convicted Chihuahua killer tells ‘idiot’ California judge she’s ‘not a violent person’

A San Francisco woman convicted of tossing a Chihuahua seven stories to its death earlier this year wasn’t pleased with the three-year prison sentence she got on Thursday.

She wasn’t afraid to let the judge know, either.

“F--- you,” Wakeen Best, the 34-year-old serial car burglar sentenced in the dog’s death, told Judge Charles Crompton, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Best also called Crompton an “idiot.”

Following a three-week trial and a day of deliberations in July, a jury found Best guilty on charges of animal cruelty, vandalism and burglary in the case, according to prosecutors.

Best dropped the 4-year-old dog named Dunky off a ledge to the street below on Feb. 10 after finding the animal inside a Mercedes she was trying to burglarize on the seventh floor of a parking garage, police said in February. Prosecutors said Best went after the Mercedes because it was “the fanciest car she saw.”

When Dunky’s owner returned from lunch to find the animal dead on the ground level, at first the owner assumed the death was an accident — that Dunky had somehow sneaked out of the car, and had wandered off the ledge, according to police.

But when the owner went up to the vehicle, there was a crime scene: The Mercedes had been broken into, the glove compartment had been rifled through and there was blood and shattered glass all over the parking garage, according to police.

There was also a trail of blood from the Mercedes to the ledge, where prosecutors said Best threw Dunky to his death.

Dunky, the 4-year-old Chihuahua pictured here, was thrown from a parking garage to his death in February, prosecutors said. San Francisco Police Department

Defense attorneys had tried arguing that killing an animal would have been out of character for Best.

“She is just a regular ol’ auto burglar,” Deputy Public Defender Alexandra Pray said, admitting that Best has a criminal history, according to the San Francisco Examiner. “She’s not someone who hurts animals.”

Security footage showed Best had been in the garage around the time of the dog’s death, which is what led to her arrest a day after the incident, authorities said.

In their case against Best, prosecutors pointed to that video and to audio snippets that captured the burglary — including a recording of a person screaming “shut yo ass up” at the yapping dog during the break-in, the Chronicle reported.

Following Best’s three-year prison sentence, she will have eight months of supervised release, Bay City News Service reports.

San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón said after the guilty verdict that Best “showed no remorse” for the crime, but that the guilty verdict was at least “a small step toward bringing justice for Dunky” the Chihuaha.

Best looked at things differently at her sentencing this week.

“Things in this case got blown out of proportion,” Best told the judge on Thursday, the Chronicle reported. “The media said things that weren’t true. I’m not a violent person, and jail has been very hard for me.”

Some material in this story appeared in a July 2018 article by the author.