Women at Texas nightclub offered man a ride — and lured him into a trap, video shows

The offer may have seemed like a nice gesture.

But video shows what the offer really was: a prelude to violence.

Four women in Houston, Texas, offered a ride to a man they met at the nightclub La Playita on July 28, according to Houston police. The women told the man they were driving to an after-hours club, and the man accepted their invitation.

On the way, the women swung by a gas station. At least one of the women got out of the vehicle, as did their male guest, surveillance video shows.

Then came the ambush. A man sneaked up from behind, grabbing and surprising the man who had accepted the ride as he spoke to one of the women, surveillance video shows.

The attacker pinned the victim to the car and held him in place. Meanwhile, one of the women from the nightclub began rifling through his pockets, stealing his personal property, video shows. Another unknown male suspect came along and helped raid his pockets, police said.

Holding the victim by the arms, the unknown man slammed the victim repeatedly into the car, video shows. There appeared to be women still in the car as the man outside got shaken down.

After robbing their victim, the suspects got back into their cars and drove off, according to police.

And the man they had just robbed? They left him at the gas station, police said.

Houston police are now looking for the public’s help in figuring out who is responsible for the robbery.

There’s up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to charges or an arrest, police said. Tips can be called in to 713-222-TIPS (8477) or sent online at www.crime-stoppers.org.