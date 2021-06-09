A water main break in South Boise could cause traffic delays. Here’s the area to avoid

A water main break has closed lanes in South Boise near the South Cole Road and West Victory Road intersection, according to the Ada County Highway District.

In a Wednesday afternoon news release, ACHD said lanes on Cole Road are restricted, which is expected to “impact the evening commute.” There are no restrictions of Victory Road as of now, but the intersection is likely backed up, Natalie Shaver, a spokesperson for ACHD, told the Statesman by phone.

“Drivers should plan for delays and take alternate routes if possible,” the release said.

ACHD said the restrictions will probably remain for several days while repairs are made. It was not immediately clear what caused the problem in a pipe owned by Suez Water Idaho.

The leak was reported by ACHD just after 1 p.m., and it is Suez’s construction crews at the scene, Shaver said.

“We just want people to be prepared that there could be delays, so just be patient, and if you can, avoid it,” Shaver said.