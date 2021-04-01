Boise woman killed, one man injured after rollover crash in Cassia County

A Boise woman is dead after a single-car crash in Cassia County.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho State Police were called to the scene of a crash near the Cotterell Rest Area along Interstate 84 near milepost 227, east of Burley. Troopers found a car had rolled off the roadway, according to a news release from ISP.

Troopers say a Boise woman was driving a Nissan sedan in the westbound lanes of the interstate when the car drove off the left shoulder of the road and the driver over-corrected. The sedan rolled and ended up near the right shoulder of the interstate.

The front-seat passenger of the car, whom ISP identified as 56-year-old Boise resident Debra Ploss, was ejected and died at the scene. A rear-seat passenger, a Boise man, was taken to a Burley hospital via ambulance.

Ploss and the driver were not wearing seat belts, but the backseat passenger was. ISP’s release did not say if the driver sustained injuries.