Traffic & Transportation

Boise woman killed, one man injured after rollover crash in Cassia County

A Boise woman is dead after a single-car crash in Cassia County.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho State Police were called to the scene of a crash near the Cotterell Rest Area along Interstate 84 near milepost 227, east of Burley. Troopers found a car had rolled off the roadway, according to a news release from ISP.

Troopers say a Boise woman was driving a Nissan sedan in the westbound lanes of the interstate when the car drove off the left shoulder of the road and the driver over-corrected. The sedan rolled and ended up near the right shoulder of the interstate.

The front-seat passenger of the car, whom ISP identified as 56-year-old Boise resident Debra Ploss, was ejected and died at the scene. A rear-seat passenger, a Boise man, was taken to a Burley hospital via ambulance.

Ploss and the driver were not wearing seat belts, but the backseat passenger was. ISP’s release did not say if the driver sustained injuries.

Profile Image of Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl is a breaking news reporter for the Idaho Statesman. Before starting at the Statesman in March 2020, Jacob worked for newspapers in Missouri and Utah. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service