Nighttime road closures start tonight on Overland Road in Meridian, says ITD

Starting Tuesday evening, Overland Road will be closed overnight at Idaho Highway 69 (Meridian Road) during the night until Sept. 16 while the Idaho Transportation Department repaves the intersection.
During overnight paving, motorists on Overland Road will be detoured around the closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The detour route will use Locust Grove and South Stoddard Road.
One lane of Meridian Road will be open in both directions and flaggers will direct traffic as needed. All lanes will be open during the day.
The work is part of a series of safety improvements and pavement maintenance on Idaho 69. Construction on Idaho 69 is expected to be completed by late September. For more information, visit www.itdprojects.org/projects/sh69 or text SH69 to 22828 to request email updates.
Comments