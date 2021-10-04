Faces of Hope in Boise to hold online fundraiser to meet demand for victim services

Faces of Hope will hold its annual online fundraising event, Light of Hope, this week to continue to provide resources to victims of domestic and sexual violence. Idaho Statesman file photo

When COVID-19 reared its ugly head last year, the effect was devastating. Not only were our lives turned upside down, but businesses suffered greatly, including nonprofits.

And to this day, everyone and everything continues to experience the hardship of the coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, Faces of Hope, a Boise center for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault, says it has seen an unparalleled spike for those in crisis. The facility offers medical, educational, emotional and legal support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse and stalking in Ada County.

So far this year, according to a news release, Faces of Hope has given out 88 percent more food and gas cards and helped 29 percent more victims than in the same period last year. In addition, Faces has helped 361 victims file protection orders and 757 abused children get the support necessary to heal through its in-house partner, CARES.

In order to ensure that Faces has all the resources it needs, the center will hold its three-day online giving event, Light of Hope, this week, Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 6-8.

The fundraiser, held every October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, has a goal of raising more than $100,000.

“Faces of Hope has always relied on gifts from the community to support our work,” Faces of Hope Executive Director Paige Dinger said. “This support is critical as we expand services to help victims in need.”

To participate in Light of Hope, go to facesofhopevictimcenter.org/light-of-hope.