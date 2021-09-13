Return of St. Luke’s FitOne to in-person Boise event thwarted by Idaho COVID-19 surge

St. Luke’s annual fitness celebration FitOne joined many other in-person events last year and modified to a virtual platform because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fast-forward to 2021, which was looking promising with the slow but steady return of the social calendar, inching us a step closer to regaining our “normal.”

Big annual events that took a hiatus last year were back — Fourth of July fireworks, Western Idaho Fair, Spirit of Boise — and it was exciting!

St. Luke’s FitOne was equally delighted with its announcement on May 4 to bring back its in-person 5k, 10k and marathon races, while still offering a virtual option.

However, with the concerning rise in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the Boise area and the state as a whole, St. Luke’s FitOne made the difficult decision to go back to an all-virtual format to protect the health, safety and well-being of the community.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 5k, 10k and half-marathon event was originally scheduled to take place Sept. 25 in Boise. Now participants can choose their own course and complete their run anytime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25 (select the “Run Anywhere” option when registering).

Registration fee is $30 for all distances. Race packets will be mailed out Sept. 17, which includes a race shirt, bib, medal and swag.

The entry fees will continue to benefit St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, along with community health initiatives aimed at children and families. More than $750,000 has been raised to date.

For those who already registered for the in-person event, you can either transfer to the virtual race, donate your registration fee to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital or request a full refund.

To register or for more information, go to FitOneBoise.org.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER