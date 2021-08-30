Do some yoga, Boise — for Good and for Life — on the mountain at Bogus Basin

Is it shaping up to be a hectic week? Give your mind, body and soul a little reset this weekend with some yoga.

I’m sure we can all agree that stress is all around us these days, and we welcome anything that helps us manage it. Enter yoga! What better way to relax and quiet the noise in our brain than with mindful exercise.

But let’s take it up a notch. Let’s ditch the four walls of a home or studio for a view of blue skies (hopefully), trees and mountains.

Yep, we are taking this mind-body connection outside on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 4-5, with Yoga on the Mountain (last one for this summer, weather permitting).

Boise studio Yoga for Life partnered with Bogus Basin for the series. Yogis of all levels are invited to a nature-inspired class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. both days on the J.R. Simplot Lodge lawn, 2600 Bogus Basin Road.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I mean, is there a more ideal place to practice your tree pose than while looking out at a skyline of trees? Exactly!

Saturday’s class will be taught by Alli Olson. And Sunday, Stephanie Florence will tag-team the class with guest instructor Mary Mandell, co-founder of Yoga for Good.

Stephanie Florence, owner of Yoga for Life, explains, “We believe in bringing yoga to the community, and supporting other yoga instructors by sharing class opportunities.”

Mary will not only teach on Sunday, but share the mission of Yoga for Good, which “offers donation-based yoga classes to raise awareness and funds to support our nonprofit community,” according to a press release.

The yoga classes are free, but donations are welcome. Don’t forget your mat, water and sunscreen. Classes are also dog-friendly, in case your four-legged companion wants to practice the puppy pose.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Registration is available online in advance, or check in on site.

For more information, go to yforl.com/yoga-on-the-mountain-at-bogus-basin.

To learn more about Yoga for Good and upcoming events (including the return to Payette Brewing this fall), follow on Instagram or Facebook.