Helping Works

Run in the Harvest Classic in Nampa to buy P.E. equipment for Idaho schools

The Harvest Classic on Sept. 18 offers something for everyone - from the professional runner looking for a fast course to families interested in a fun outdoor activity.
The Harvest Classic on Sept. 18 offers something for everyone - from the professional runner looking for a fast course to families interested in a fun outdoor activity. Courtesy of Nampa Parks & Rec

No virtual fun run this year. The 37th annual Harvest Classic is in person. Yeah buddy!

And the whole family can get in on this one. There’s an 8k run (or wheelchair race), a 2-mile run or walk, and a 1-mile noncompetitive option.

Races start a 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Nampa Recreation Department, 131 Constitution Way, Nampa.

In addition to the fun run, there will also be food, entertainment, vendors and prizes in post-race drawings. Prizes will also be awarded for top race finishers.

Proceeds benefit “youth through the purchase of P.E. equipment for local schools and Nampa Parks and Recreation Department Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for youth to access recreational activities,” according to the event’s website.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Registration fees are $20 for the 8k or 2-mile ($25 after Sept. 14)) and $10 for the 1-mile fun run ($15 after Sept. 14). Pay an additional $5 for a moisture-wicking shirt. All participants will also receive free admission to the Nampa Rec Center on race day. Pick up your packet at 8 a.m. Sept. 18.

To register or get more information, call the Nampa Recreation Department at 208-468-5858 or go to nampaparksandrecreation.org/184/Harvest-Classic.

Profile Image of Michelle Jenkins
Michelle Jenkins
Michelle Jenkins compiles event calendars, archives and writes a Helping Works column for the Idaho Statesman. She attended Boise State University and grew up in New Plymouth, Idaho.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service