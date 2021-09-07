Run in the Harvest Classic in Nampa to buy P.E. equipment for Idaho schools

The Harvest Classic on Sept. 18 offers something for everyone - from the professional runner looking for a fast course to families interested in a fun outdoor activity. Courtesy of Nampa Parks & Rec

No virtual fun run this year. The 37th annual Harvest Classic is in person. Yeah buddy!

And the whole family can get in on this one. There’s an 8k run (or wheelchair race), a 2-mile run or walk, and a 1-mile noncompetitive option.

Races start a 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Nampa Recreation Department, 131 Constitution Way, Nampa.

In addition to the fun run, there will also be food, entertainment, vendors and prizes in post-race drawings. Prizes will also be awarded for top race finishers.

Proceeds benefit “youth through the purchase of P.E. equipment for local schools and Nampa Parks and Recreation Department Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for youth to access recreational activities,” according to the event’s website.

Registration fees are $20 for the 8k or 2-mile ($25 after Sept. 14)) and $10 for the 1-mile fun run ($15 after Sept. 14). Pay an additional $5 for a moisture-wicking shirt. All participants will also receive free admission to the Nampa Rec Center on race day. Pick up your packet at 8 a.m. Sept. 18.

To register or get more information, call the Nampa Recreation Department at 208-468-5858 or go to nampaparksandrecreation.org/184/Harvest-Classic.