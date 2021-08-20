Cool off your pooch at a party that supports Nampa dog parks

Dogs gets their day at the pool Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Pooch Party Stroll and Splash at Nampa’s Lakeview Water Park. Idaho Statesman file photo

2020 wasn’t just hard on us, but our loyal, four-legged companions suffered as well when COVID-19 shut down all things fun, including the Nampa Parks and Recreation’s annual Pooch Party Stroll and Splash.

But this year, get ready for happy tails and wiggle butts because the doggie festival is back and set for Saturday, Aug. 28, at Lakeview Park, 1304 7th St. N., Nampa.

The party consists of a one-mile dog walk, which begins promptly at 10 a.m. After the walk, participants will enjoy entertainment, pet-friendly vendors, contests, raffle and the dog swim (the swimming pool opens at 11 a.m.).

Registration for the walk and swim is $25 ($30 after Tuesday, Aug. 24), and includes an adult T-shirt and dog gift. Got more than one dog? No problem! Registration is just $10 per additional pet and includes the shirt and gift.

Pick up your packet on the day of the event at 9 a.m. at the registration booth, where you can also sign up your dog for the contests.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

To sign up or for more information, go to nampaparksandrecreation.org/198/Pooch-Party.