Volunteer for the Boise Art Museum’s biggest fundraiser, Art in the Park

There are plenty of opportunities to volunteer at Art in the Park, including at the Welcome Centers. The event is Sept. 10-12. Courtesy of Boise Art Museum

After a year off, the in-person Art in the Park is back on the schedule! (The event was modified to an online marketplace last year because of the pandemic.)

Visitors will once again roam the grounds of Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise, on Sept. 10-12 to meet more than 250 artists — including 34 new artists — and purchase their works, ranging from pottery and textiles, to glass, paintings, jewelry and more. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The 67th annual festival also features more than 30 food vendors, a Sculpture Garden Pub, music in the Gene Harris Bandshell, and hands-on arts and crafts projects for the youngsters in the Children’s Art Tent.

It’s without a doubt a family favorite. However, in order to make Boise Art Museum’s largest fundraiser possible, volunteers are needed.

For those interested in being part of a highly recognized cultural event of Idaho, there are multiple positions available Sept. 9-12, including assistance with Welcome Centers, the Children’s Art Tent (setting up, welcoming), recycling, event set-up and take-down, and booth sitting (which allows artists to take 15-minute breaks).

To sign up to volunteer, click the “Call to Volunteers” link available at boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park.