Night out at Idaho winery helps St. Vincent de Paul’s fight against homelessness

There was not a Summerfest event last year because of COVID-19, but the 2019 Summerfest event, Tapas for a Cause, raised $101,976 for St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho’s efforts to prevent homelessness. Courtesy of St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho

Although vaccinations appear to be on the rise in Idaho, the pandemic is far from over. And COVID-19 only adds to the stress of rising housing, food and gas costs.

St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho continues to help Treasure Valley residents meet basic needs with “food pantries, rent and utility assistance, reentry services, and other proactive work” — all to prevent homelessness from financial strain, according to its website.

It’s annual Summerfest fundraiser didn’t happen last year because of the coronavirus, but this year, it’s a go.

An Evening Under the Tuscan Sun will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, outside at Ste. Chapelle Winery’s vineyard park, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell.

Guests will dine on entrees such as Taste of Italy lemon chicken, Italian shrimp pasta bake and a vegetarian lasagna. Pair your meal with Ste. Chapelle wine or beer from local breweries. There also will be music by Frim Fram 4, as well as live, silent and dessert auctions.

Tickets are $100 per person. One hundred percent of the proceeds go toward St. Vincent de Paul’s local programs to help prevent homelessness in the Treasure Valley.

During this event, St. Vincent de Paul also will be announcing the winners of the annual Subaru raffle (tickets are sold out), which funds the SVDPID active 24/7 helpline.

For tickets to “An Evening Under the Tuscan Sun” or to make a donation, go to summerfest.maxgiving.bid/tickets.

For sponsorships or additional questions, contact Jamie Nguyen, development director at jamie.nguyen@svdpid.org.