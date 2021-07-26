Idaho Walk Bike Alliance to host Boise running event to promote ‘active transportation’

Join others in the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance’s inaugural Run for Safe Streets on Aug. 7 at Julia Davis Park. A virtual option will also be available Aug. 1-7. Idaho Statesman file photo

We’ve been cooped up indoors long enough. It’s time to go outside, enjoy some fresh air and get that vitamin D.

Although the air hasn’t been so fresh as of late.

So let’s hope the haze lifts in time to participate in the inaugural Run for Safe Streets event on Aug. 7, which will consist of a 5k, 10k and a half-marathon, as well as a children’s 1.5k run.

The half-marathon (13.1 miles) will begin at 7:30 a.m., the 10k at 7:45 a.m., and the 5k and run for kids at 8 a.m. — all at the Julia Davis Park Pavilion, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. The course will follow the Greenbelt along the Boise River.

The race will benefit the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance, which “promotes active transportation as healthy, safe, and reliable for all Idahoans,” according to its website.

Registration fees are $50 for the half-marathon, $40 for the 10k, $30 for the 5k and $15 for the children’s run. Prices increase after Saturday, July 31.

In addition to the live walking/running event, a virtual option will be available for those outside the Treasure Valley. They can run the race distance of their choosing anytime from Aug. 1-7.

Registration fees for the virtual distances range from $20-$40.

Everyone receives a T-shirt and a medal with their registration (virtual participants will receive theirs after the race, mailed out on Aug. 9). There will also be prizes given out for overall top finishers, as well as winners in each age group. (Virtual runners will have various photo competitions).

“After the year we’ve gone through, we need to get outside, meet people off Zoom and engage in a fun community activity,” said Tecle Gebremicheal, an Idaho Walk Bike Alliance board member and an avid runner himself. “Whether you enjoy running like I do, have missed meeting people in the real world, or just want to be around the Boise Greenbelt, we can do so together.”

For more information or to sign up, go to runsignup.com/Race/ID/Boise/AnnualRunforSafeStreets.