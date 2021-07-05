Heads Up Boise campaign promotes safe cycling by giving away free bike helmets

Vow to wear a helmet this summer by signing the Heads Up Boise pledge by July 29 and get a chance at scoring a free helmet, courtesy of George’s Cycles. Idaho Statesman file photo

Summer is here! And despite the wicked hot temps in Idaho, we will still partake in all the outdoor recreation Boise has to offer, whether it be floating the river, hiking the trails or biking along the Greenbelt.

And although fun is key, it’s equally important to stay safe during all activities, especially when it comes to your precious noggin.

The Heads Up Boise campaign is promoting just that when it comes to your pedaling adventures.

Whitewater Oral Surgery Group has partnered with George’s Cycles to encourage bicyclists — or anyone engaging in an activity where head trauma and dental injuries are at risk — to wear a helmet by giving away freebies to those who vow to wear them this summer.

Score your free helmet by being one of the first 100 people to sign the Heads Up Boise pledge at whitewatersurgery.com/headsupboise.

The first 100 to sign up by July 29 will receive a voucher for a fitted bike helmet from George’s Cycles. In addition, one lucky pledge signer will receive a brand-new bike. The website will be updated once it hits 100 pledges, and vouchers will be sent out via email by July 30.

The recipients will pick up their helmets on Aug. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Whitewater Oral Surgery Group’s Boise office, 3003 W. Main St., Ste 130, where a representative from George’s Cycles will properly fit each helmet.