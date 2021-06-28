Donation opportunities available in Boise, Meridian as Red Cross faces blood shortage

Help patients in need by donating blood and/or platelets at an upcoming American Red Cross blood drive. Brad Zerivitz/American Red Cross

Listen up, Idaho! The need to roll up a sleeve is greater than ever as the American Red Cross deals with a brutal blood shortage.

With an increase in the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries, the nation’s blood supply is depleting at a staggering rate.

According to a news release, “in comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021 — more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.”

Donors of all blood types are needed, but especially type O and those giving platelets. And those who donate through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email as a thank you.

“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Eric Horton, regional donor services executive, Red Cross of Idaho and Montana, in a release. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need.”

Upcoming donation opportunities include:

▪ June 29: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Capital Educators Federal Credit Union, 275 S. Stratford Drive, Meridian

▪ June 29: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., One Capital Center, 999 Main St., Boise

▪ June 29: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kuna Idaho Stake Center, 8625 S. Linder, Kuna

▪ June 30: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 4950 N. Bradley, Boise

Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those individuals who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance.