Give a Crap, Boise: Scoop up dog poop to clean Foothills trails, and maybe win a prize

Help clean up the Boise Foothills and earn raffle tickets for prizes at the Boise Gives a Crap event on Saturday, June 5.

Nicer weather means more people outdoors, whether it be playing frisbee at a park, barbecuing on the patio or visiting your favorite fishing spot.

The outside scene will be popping the next few months, and that includes along our Boise Foothills hiking trails. But nothing ruins a relaxing hike quicker than stepping in a pile or having to meander your way through dog feces.

I get that picking up dog poop is a far cry from a fun time, but it’s necessary. If only you could get compensated something cool for doing this dirty yet good deed. Oh wait, you can!

The Boise FlyDogs flyball team and Ridge to Rivers are co-sponsoring Boise Gives a Crap, an event designed to clean up the dog waste along trails in the Boise Foothills. The “pick-up party” fittingly takes place on National Trails Day, this Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Meet behind the dog park at the Military Reserve, 750 Mountain Cove Road, Boise.

Poop bags will be provided, and there will be free swag. Boise FlyDogs teammates donning “poop fairy” tutus will also be around aiding in the cleanup.

And for those interested in scoring prizes from The STIL, D&B Supply, Idaho Humane Society, Lazy Dog Shoppe and other places, bring your load to the on-site “stank scale” to be weighed in exchange for raffle tickets.

For more information, go to facebook.com/boiseflydogs.