Celebrate the Old Idaho Pen’s famous Dennis the Cat and help shelters feed strays

Spend a Sunday afternoon at the Old Idaho Penitentiary to celebrate the 69th birthday of Dennis the Cat on May 30. The prison’s historic cat lived on site for 16 years. Idaho State Historical Society

When you think of a prison’s history, you think criminals, cellblocks, bars and solitary confinement, with cold, hard floors. You would never associate a prison with something warm and fuzzy, would you?

Well, the Old Idaho Penitentiary had a softer side for a time — Dennis the Cat.

Back in 1952, a kitten was found in the prison yard and secretly cared for by the inmates. The cat, Dennis, was eventually discovered by the staff, but ultimately allowed to stay as a reward for inmates’ good behavior.

Dennis “became a respected figure at the penitentiary, coming and going as he pleased with doors and gates opened at his request,” according to a new release.

He lived on the prison grounds for 16 years, passing away in his sleep on May 30, 1968. He was buried on site in the main yard with an engraved headstone — “the only marked grave within the prison walls,” according to the penitentiary’s website.

And to this day, the headstone continues to garner the respect of visitors to the Old Idaho Pen, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise.

On Sunday, May 30, from noon to 5 p.m., guests can celebrate the 69th birthday of the prison’s famous cat at Dennis the Cat Day. There will be food trucks, a scavenger hunt and history presentations with stories of working animals and prison pets at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Stop in at the prison’s souvenir confinement store to purchase special edition Dennis the Cat merchandise.

Admission is $8 general, $6 seniors and $5 youth.

And if you plan on attending a history presentation, please bring an unopened pet food item to be donated to Simply Cats Adoption Center and the Idaho Humane Society.

Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. Go to history.idaho.gov/event/dennis-the-cat-day.