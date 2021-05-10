Spend a day in a Meridian park playing cornhole to benefit Idaho’s Wish Granters

A cornhole tournament on May 22 at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian will serve as a fundraiser for Wish Granters, which helps terminally ill adults in Idaho and their primary caregivers. Wish Granters

The weather has been getting better as of late. Is anyone else itchin’ to get outside, enjoy a beer or two, and toss the bean bag around with some friends? Me too!

Keep next weekend open for just that.

A cornhole tournament will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on May 22 at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N Records Ave, Meridian, and you can get a team together to help a good cause.

In addition to friendly competition, there will be music by Bobby Dee Keys, grub from Big Jud’s Food Truck, beer from Mad Swede Brewing, Proletariat wine, and raffles.

The tournament serves as a fundraiser for Wish Granters, whose mission is to “improve the quality of life of terminally ill adults in Idaho and their primary caregivers, by granting them wishes and by supporting projects in the local community,” according to a news release.

So not only is the event a day out with buddies, booze and bean bags, but it supports people who need it. That’s what you call a win-win!

The cost to enter is $25 per person or $50 per team. Spectators pay $5.

Teams will need a name, so think of something clever and email dena@wishgranters.org with your team name and players.

For more information, go to wishgranters.org. Donations for the raffles are also needed.

Not into cornhole, but still want to support Wish Granters? Perhaps the Wishes, Wine and Brew event at Kleiner Park on June 27 is more your speed. Tickets for that are on sale now. Visit the Wish Granters event page for details.