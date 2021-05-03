Drive up for free food, available via pandemic aid, at the Ford Idaho Center

Volunteers will hand out boxes of food to anyone in need at a drive-thru community event on Wednesday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. City of Nampa

The Idaho Foodbank, in coordination with the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, has been sponsoring community food distributions since February to help those struggling to keep the fridge and pantry stocked during the pandemic.

The next opportunity to pick up a free box of food is Wednesday, May 5, at the Ford Idaho Center, 16114 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa.

The drive-thru distribution will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the food runs out.

There is no need to get out of your car. Just follow the signs/flaggers to the site where volunteers will hand out the food boxes, which contain an assortment of dairy products, cooked meats and produce. Each box is the same.

You don’t have to meet certain requirements to collect a box. Those who show up for the assistance will be asked only their household size and city/ZIP code for tracking purposes.

There is a plan to host another food distribution in June, but a date has not been determined, the Foodbank said.

For those interested in volunteering, go to signup.com/go/AGDaeBN. Help is needed loading boxes, handling traffic control and cleaning up after the event.