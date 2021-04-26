Keep unwanted items out of Idaho landfill with Meridian’s Trash or Treasure event

Place unwanted items on the curb this weekend, May 1-2, for Meridian's Trash or Treasure event. “Trash or Treasure has been a great opportunity for Meridian residents to repurpose items they no longer need as they do some spring cleaning,” said Meridian Mayor Robert Simison. City of Meridian

Got an old desk chair, bookshelf or couch that you no longer want? How about a weight set that hasn’t seen action in years but still sits in your garage?

We all have that bike we’ve outgrown or a piece of furniture that has taken up space in our homes long enough and really just needs to go.

In Meridian, the solution is as simple as taking those items out to your curb.

The city is once again hosting its annual Trash of Treasure event this weekend, May 1-2, which is designed to give the community the opportunity to salvage unwanted items, keeping more out of the landfill.

Participation is easy. Residents just need to set the items they wish to get rid of on the curb (the area of trash pickup), giving the public the chance to rummage through the goods to take home any hidden gems they might come across.

Those planning on setting out items are encouraged to visit meridiancity.org/trashortreasure and mark their location on the map so Treasure Valley citizens interested in “treasure hunting” can find the participating homes and neighborhoods.

After the weekend, those items that get left behind can be donated — a list of local donation centers is available on the Trash or Treasure website — or they can be picked up by Republic Services during this year’s Spring Clean-Up week, which will start next Monday, May 3. Details can be found at meridiancity.org/springcleanup.