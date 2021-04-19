Do downward facing dog to help control Idaho’s feral cat population

Want to reduce stress and reinvigorate your mind, body and soul? Who doesn’t these days!

Still not quite comfortable taking a fitness class at your local gym, but getting a little bored with at-home workouts? I hear ya!

Perhaps a yoga class held outside is a suitable compromise.

This weekend you can get your stretch on with a vinyasa class that will have you posing for a purpose. The outdoor session will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Magnolia Park, 7136 N. Bogart Lane, Boise.

Vinyasa is a style of yoga characterized by the smooth transition between poses, commonly referred to as “flow” yoga. The donation-based class is suitable for all levels and will be led by Boise instructor Carrie Goeddertz. Don’t forget your mat, water and sunscreen.

All proceeds will benefit the Garden City Community Cats Project, “a local nonprofit with the combined effort of controlling our feral cat population with community compassion,” according to a news release.

For questions, email cagoeddertz@hotmail.com.