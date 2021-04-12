Idaho Gives raised money for nonprofits over 2 weeks last year. What’s the 2021 plan?

Support local nonprofits during Idaho Gives, which runs April 29 through May 6. More than 18,000 new donors participated in last year’s online giving campaign. Idaho Nonprofit Center

Idaho Gives, an annual program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, typically is a one-day online giving campaign for a slew of charities, nonprofits and organizations. As with nearly everything else, though, the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes.

The statewide event spanned to two weeks last year, just shortly after the coronavirus reached the state and shut things down. This year, the decision has been made to have an extended period of giving again, but it will cover just one week, from Thursday, April 29, to Thursday, May 6.

During this time, visit idahogives.org, peruse the profiles of the registered organizations and support the nonprofits that speak to you the most.

Idaho Gives is “designed to bring the state together, and raise money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits,” according to a news release. With its inclusive online platform, donors are provided a convenient one-stop shop.

The campaign has proved to be wildly successful since it launched in 2013, and it brought in more than $4 million for over 600 organizations last year.

Is your nonprofit registered? There is still time. The deadline for all Idaho-based organizations is Thursday, April 15.

And since prizes are still a major part of Idaho Gives, nonprofits are encouraged to take advantage of available resources and training to engage with donors as much as possible. Prizes in various categories will be awarded throughout the week.

For more information on Idaho Gives or to register a nonprofit, go to idahogives.org.