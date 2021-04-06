Hey Idahoans! Get in on Meridian’s Do the Right campaign to spread kindness

Paying for someone else’s coffee is just one of many ways to spread kindness during Meridian’s Do the Right campaign, which continues through Friday, April 9. City of Meridian

Kindness. Such a simple concept, yet so powerful.

Even the smallest gestures of courtesy can go such a long way toward completely making someone’s day.

And the recipient is not the only one who benefits in this scenario, but the giver has something to smile about as well — carrying around that feel-good high of having such a positive effect on someone.

I think we can all agree that a little more patience and kindness is especially necessary right now, and what an impact it would make if everyone were mindful of others.

We shouldn’t need the reminder, but at the same time, we need the reminder.

And the City of Meridian is helping with that with its “Do the Right” message, which encourages all ages to do something nice for the person on their right.

The kindness campaign is in its seventh year and is “intended to start a movement of compassion,” according to a news release.

How does it work?

Through Friday, April 9, perform a random act of kindness, whether it be feeding an expired parking meter or helping a stranger carry groceries to their car.

Then share your experiences via social media by tagging @meridianidaho and using hashtag #DoTheRight. Photos can also be emailed to communications@meridiancity.org.

“This campaign is more important this year than ever before,” Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said. “We have an incredible community, full of caring and compassionate neighbors. Do the Right provides us an opportunity to amplify a positive message of encouragement on social media.”

For more information, including ideas on how to spread kindness, go to meridiancity.org/mayor/specialevents/dotheright.