Annual Idaho event will unite superheroes in Caldwell to fight for end to child abuse

Dress up for a fight against child abuse at the Superhero Walk on Saturday, April 3, at the Caldwell Police Department.

Hey kids, last Halloween was kind of a bust. So for those who didn’t get a chance to show off their sweet Captain America, Superman or Wonder Woman costume, plan on bustin’ them out this weekend.

The annual Superhero Walk returns on Saturday, April 3, to the Treasure Valley in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

So shake out those capes and dust off the red boots, and come proudly dressed as your favorite superhero for a march to end child abuse and neglect. No costume? No problem. Just wear blue.

The walk will begin at 2 p.m. at the Caldwell Police Department, 110 S. 5th Ave. Families will stroll through downtown Caldwell and finish up at the Canyon County Courthouse.

On the front lawn of the courthouse, participants will plant a garden of blue pinwheels, the national symbol for child abuse prevention. The pinwheels are provided to everyone at no cost and will remain in the lawn throughout the end of April.

Afterward, there will be an Easter egg hunt, hot dogs and other treats at Justice Park.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.