Got a bomb chili recipe? Prove it at the Idaho City Cook Off to benefit town tourism

Register for the 35th annual Idaho City Chili Cook Off and compete with other cooks for cash, prizes and the “People’s Choice” Award. Photobomb Idaho

Veggie, chicken, turkey, classic, no beans — the variations on chili can range from simple to complex.

Regardless of the ingredient list, what really matters is the taste, of course.

Some may thoroughly enjoy a general beef, bean and tomato version, while others can’t get down with anything less than a brisket, squash and dark beer medley.

Some might prefer chili from a can (hello Nally). Some choose homemade — because, after all, your home-cooked chili is the bomb. Or is it?

For those super confident or proud of their creation, pit it against other recipes at the Idaho City Chili Cook Off to be held March 20 in the Idaho mountain town.

See if your chili has what it takes to snag the “People’s Choice Award,” along with cash and prizes.

Competitors cook up their masterpiece on the premises. Want to cook at home and just bring it? Sorry, chef, not allowed.

The cost to enter as a contestant is $40 and the deadline to register is Saturday, March 13.

And for those wanting to get in on the vote, head on down to Idaho City — it’s only a 55-minute drive from Boise along Idaho 21.

The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with chili served at noon.

In addition to chili sampling, there will be local nonprofit vendors, a raffle and a silent auction.

Purchase a 2021 commemorative bowl for $15 and use it to taste from the various competitors. And this year, the bowl is not just a keepsake, but it’s your “ticket” to the competition. Just buy online and then pick up the bowl at the will call table.

The cookoff is a fundraiser for the Idaho City Chamber of Commerce to “help pay for a billboard on I-84 to advertise to travelers to exit onto Hwy 21,” according to a news release.

For more information, including contestant registration and purchasing a bowl, go to idahocitychamber.org/chili-cook-off or visit the event’s Facebook page.