Struggling as pandemic continues? Pick up free food at Ford Idaho Center in March

Volunteers will hand out boxes of food to anyone in need at drive-thru community events held March 10 and March 31 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. City of Nampa

When the pandemic hit last year, everyone went into panic mode.

Toilet paper was the hot commodity. Grocery store shelves were wiped clean, and even Amazon couldn’t keep the precious product in stock.

And Costco is already busy all day, every day — but around this time last year, the Boise and Nampa locations were absolute bananas.

But it was understandable. People just wanted to load up on food and supplies to prepare for the unknown.

I believe a well-stocked fridge and pantry offered some sort of comfort.

Some people were not able to attain such comfort, and never are, and still struggle to this day.

Fortunately, The Idaho Foodbank, in coordination with the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, has been sponsoring community food distributions — two were held in February, and two more are upcoming in March.

Volunteers will be at the Ford Idaho Center, 16114 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa, on Wednesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 31, to hand out boxes of food to those in need of assistance from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until food runs out.

The first-come, first-served community distribution will take place in a drive-thru format. Signs and flaggers will navigate drivers through the site.

All boxes are the same and contain an assortment of dairy products, cooked meats and produce.

You don’t have to meet certain requirements to collect a box. Those who show up for the assistance will be asked only their household size and city/ZIP code for tracking purposes.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, go to cityofnampa.us/1324/Community-Resources.