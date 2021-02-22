Care for dessert? 4 Idaho chefs to make Girl Scout-cookie creations in virtual benefit

Cheers! Mateo Walling from 103.5 KISS FM and Mary, a local Girl Scout, prepare to taste some cookie creations at the Great Girl Scout Cookie Kickoff. Girl Scouts of Silver Sage

Samoas, Thin Mints and Tagalongs ... oh my!

I’d put those in my face all day long. Just keep the cold milk on hand and it’s on.

There is no doubt that Girl Scout cookies are delicious on their own, whether you enjoy one or two as a little treat — or throw down the whole sleeve like the rest of us.

But have you had the ice cream that incorporates Girl Scout cookies into the mix? Uh-mazing!

I mean, you can’t really go wrong adding sweet to sweet, right?

Yeah, the Great Girl Scout Cookie Kickoff doesn’t think so, either. On Thursday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 7 p.m., tune in virtually via Facebook Live or YouTube to watch four Idaho pastry chefs throw down in a competition to create a dessert using at least one of the many flavors of Girl Scout cookies.

The Boise/Nampa chefs participating to become the first Girl Scout Cookie Kickoff Champion are Cody Bielen, Fork; Michelle Kwak, Kin; Sabrina Vaillancourt, Measuring Spoon Baking Co.; and Chef Zee, Zee’s Rooftop.

The event will broadcast live from Kin and feature Kwak’s cooking segment. The other chefs’ segments have been recorded already.

Holli Woodings, board chair for Girl Scouts of Silver Sage, and her Girl Scout daughter, Mary, will help host and judge the fundraiser along with Mateo Walling from 103.5 KISS FM.

Creations will be scored based on appearance (plating), taste, use of the Girl Scout cookie, creativity, and the audience score (yes, you vote for your favorite).

In addition to the competition, local entrepreneur Angela Taylor and Girl Scout Cookie Boss McKinley K. will interview each other about female entrepreneurship. “Plus, viewers will learn how to purchase Girl Scout cookies and participate in giving directly to the Girl Scout mission,” according to a news release.

The event is free to watch, but for those wishing to support local Girl Scout programs, donations are encouraged, with prizes awarded. For instance, a $25 donation enters you to win the “Cookie Survival Kit,” which is three cases of Girl Scout cookies and cookie gear provided by the Silver Sage retail store. Score a chance at winning a VIP Cookie Pairing Party with every $50 donation. Anything more than $50 and you might get the recipe for the winning cookie creation.

Go here to get more information about the kickoff, and here to find out where to buy Girl Scout cookies.

And for those wishing they could try the chefs’ creations for themselves, you can! The chefs will sell their desserts at their restaurants in March.