Nominate a Treasure Valley nonprofit to get a donation from pair of Boise restaurants

Metro Meals on Wheels was the 2018 recipient of a $5,000 donation from the Corkage for Community fund. Nominations for this year’s nonprofits are being accepted through Thursday, Feb. 18. Fork Restaurant

Fork and Alavita restaurants in downtown Boise are accepting nominations for a $7,500 donation from their Corkage for Community fund. The donation will go to two deserving Treasure Valley nonprofit organizations, with one receiving $5,000 and the other $2,500.

Corkage for Community was created as a means to give back to the greater Boise community. It allows customers to bring their own wine to the restaurants for a $10 corkage fee that benefits the fund. And to date, the fund has generated more than $50,000, which has been donated to local nonprofits.

“We know that supporting our local nonprofits is important and vital, even during a pandemic,” said Cameron and Amanda Lumsden, owners and founders of Fork and Alavita. “The Corkage for Community fund was set up to do just that — we’re honored to have this opportunity and to remain ‘loyal to local.’ It’s our hope that these donations will positively impact the community that we value so much.”

Nominations are being accepted on Fork’s Facebook Page (facebook.com/boisefork) through Thursday, Feb 18, and should be less than 75 words. Submissions must be in the form of a Facebook post/comment, rather than a private message.

“Nonprofit organizations, board members, staff, ambassadors and friends can make the nominations on behalf of the nonprofit,” according to a news release.

Staff members at the two restaurants will determine the winning Treasure Valley organizations, which will be announced them Feb. 21.

Joseph’s Closet provides warm clothing for free to those in need. Coral Swofford

Last weekend to shop Joseph’s Closet without an appointment

Joseph’s Closet, a ministry of Whitney United Methodist Church, has been wrapping the community in warmth for more than 20 years.

The ministry collects warm clothing — coats, scarves, hats, gloves, socks, blankets — and then provides the items for free to those in need from mid-October to mid-February.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people aren’t shopping the typically crowded rented construction trailer that houses all the winter goods. Instead, the “closet” was moved inside the main fellowship room at the church, 3315 W. Overland Road, Boise.

Remaining hours for Joseph’s Closet are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. After that, it’s by appointment only from Feb. 21 to March 1.

There will be a limit to how many people can be inside at the same time. And safety protocols — face coverings, gloves, sanitizer and social distancing — will be followed to protect shoppers and volunteers.

Call 208-343-2892 for questions or to make an appointment to visit Joseph’s Closet.