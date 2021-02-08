Choose where to shed your pants, Idaho, for the fundraising Cupid’s Undie Run

The Cupid’s Undie Run hits Downtown Boise every year around Valentine’s Day, filling the streets with half-naked peeps freezing their fannies for a good cause.

The charity event’s format usually involves beer, then a very, eh-hem, “brief” run (talkin’ mile-ish here), followed by more beer, music, costume contests and other shenanigans.

It’s a wild time enjoyed by many, because seriously, who doesn’t want to romp around with others in their funky undies without looking completely insane?

But because of COVID-19, there will be no pantsless crowd hanging out on downtown streets and in Boise bars this year. In order to adapt to the unprecedented times, organizers are giving undie runners complete control with #MileThatMatters.

You simply choose how you get your mile in — running, biking, jump roping, etc. — and where. You film it, submit it and then celebrate with fellow participants at a live virtual party on Saturday, Feb. 13 — with dancing, a professional mixologist, drinking games, comedians and other entertainment.

The 12th annual event continues to raise awareness of neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, and raise funds for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

“COVID-19 may have changed the venue and format, but the goals of raising money and awareness for the NF community have not changed,” explained Amy Boulas, CEO of Cupid’s Charity, in a news release. “We are still safely bringing passionate volunteers and individuals together to support our community.”

To register or for more information, go to my.cupids.org/cur/city/Boise.