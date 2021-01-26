Boise family matching donations in Idaho Foodbank’s fundraising campaign: #IdahoKind

Kindness — it’s such a simple concept , but not always the easiest to practice.

We are all guilty of being a tad self-absorbed at times. And with the year we just had, it’s understandable.

In the same respect, going through such a devastating period together is when the consideration of others is so crucial.

Being kind to one another goes a long way in itself, but doing so during difficult times seems to make an even bigger impact.

Even though treating others with kindness should be a no-brainer, we all need the reminder every now and then.

And an incentive doesn’t hurt either.

The Idaho Foodbank launched its first fundraising and awareness campaign last week — IdahoKind.

Through Feb. 14, the organization is encouraging Idahoans to perform random acts of kindness and share their stories on social media using #IdahoKind.

Whatever you decide to do — running an errand for your neighbor, paying for the order of the person behind you, donating to a friend’s charity, sending a thank you note — just be sure to share it to help the campaign generate 1,000 acts of kindness (one of two of its goals).

In addition to the statewide campaign, a challenge is also in place, thanks to the generosity of Boise residents and philanthropists Duane and Lori Stueckle, who have been major contributors to the community for years.

The Stueckles will match donations, dollar for dollar, up to $100,00 to assist the other goal — raising $200,000 so that “the Idaho Foodbank will be able to provide food for up to one million meals to Idahoans struggling with food insecurity,” according to a news release.

“Lori and I are grateful to be able to support our neighbors during this historic time of challenges,” said Duane Stueckle. “Now is the time to take action — to do whatever we can to help one another and organizations doing good work in our communities ... As we welcome 2021, we are hopeful that a kindness campaign encourages Idahoans to be aware of how we can help one another and spread goodwill.”

For more information or to donate, go to idahofoodbank.org/idaho-kind-2021.