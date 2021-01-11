Slow taking down that Christmas tree, Idahoans? There’s still time to recycle it

Even though the holidays came and went, some of you might still be rockin’ the Christmas tree.

And I totally get it. Last year was a huge disaster, to put it mildly, and any opportunity to hold on to the festive holiday feeling a little bit longer is very relatable.

Or just being extremely unmotivated to remove all the decorations and haul it out is something we can understand.

Whatever your reason, it’s probably (definitely) time to take ‘er down.

And whether you were a procrastinator or simply holding on to Christmas cheer, you’ve most likely missed the chance to recycle your tree. Or have you ...

The Ada County Landfill recycles Christmas trees, but the last day to drop them off for free was Jan. 9. Just to clarify, you are still more than welcome to dump your tree at the landfill, but disposal rates will apply.

But another free option remains. Kohlerlawn Cemetery, located at 76 6th St. N. in Nampa, continues to accept Christmas trees for recycling now through Saturday, Jan. 16.

Take your tree to the composite site within the cemetery (follow directional signs on Weamer Lane). Drop-off hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

And make sure all lights, ornaments, stands, tinsel and other decorations are removed, of course, before disposal.

As your tree made your home beautiful this season, it may be a comfort to know that it will be chipped and made into mulch to help beautify Nampa parks.

And a note: If you are thinking about using your old tree as firewood at home, it’s important to note that putting it into a fireplace or wood stove is highly discouraged because of the contributing creosote buildup, which could cause a chimney fire.