Empty Bowls fundraiser goes virtual amid COVID-19 surge to benefit Idaho Foodbank

Nothing sounds better on a chilly day than warming the body and soul with a delicious bowl of soup.

And the famous Empty Bowls event is the perfect way to satiate such cravings, because it also gives us and others warm fuzzies, knowing that our purchase helps to feed someone who is struggling to make ends meet.

However, this year, there will be no waiting in line outside at Grove Plaza on a cold lunch break to ladle in hot soup to individually chosen bowls.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 23-year-old Treasure Valley tradition has joined so many others that have modified from an in-person event to a virtual one — to protect the health of our community.

This platform change might even be considered an upgrade, since you now have several days to partake in this year’s Empty Bowls as opposed to just the one. The event kicked off Nov. 23 and continues through Dec. 11.

So how does it work?

Just visit the online store at empty-bowls-idaho.square.site. Pick out your one-of-a-kind bowl, or choose the “surprise me” option and one will be selected on your behalf. All bowls start at $10 and were handcrafted by local artisans (both amateur/professional) and students, just like in previous years.

Your purchase includes the bowl, as well as “an Albertsons reusable shopping bag, a $5 Albertsons gift card and a coupon to a local restaurant for soup, “ according to a press release.

The bowls will not be shipped, but instead will be available to pick up at The Idaho Foodbank in Meridian, located at 3630 E. Commercial Court.

All proceeds will continue to support The Idaho Foodbank to help Idahoans facing food insecurity. Those who purchase a bowl will also have the option to donate the $5 Albertsons gift card to provide even more for those in need.

For more information, visit idahofoodbank.org/event/empty-bowls/.

Artisans for Hope now offers online shopping

Shop local, shop small and shop to help a refugee this holiday season.

Handmade hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, masks, purses and other items are available for purchase at artisansforhope.org.

Pick up your order from the shop in Boise at 723 N. 15th St. (15th and Hays streets). Call 208-477-8828 to arrange the curbside pickup time.

Items are handmade by local refugees, and they receive 50 percent of the sales price.

Since 2009, Artisans for Hope has “successfully taught hundreds of refugees how to connect, learn, create and earn,” according to the website.