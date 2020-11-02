Free haircuts for Idaho veterans, first responders on Nov. 11 from Craftsman Unlimited

I think we are all familiar with Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts.

But for the newbies, it’s a local, veteran-owned barbershop that opened its first location in 2017, and now has four locations in the Treasure Valley.

The establishment itself makes you want to get your hair cut, instead of just needing to, since it gives off some serious “man cave” vibes.

Pool table? Check.

Sports? Yep, there’s a flat-screen TV above each station.

Beer? You bet! Pick out a craft brew from the well-stocked fridge.

I mean, there’s nothing foofoo about this shop. Even the hair tools are kept in what clearly resembles an industrial-sized tool box.

It’s a cool joint, no doubt, but what really stands out is the homage to veterans.

Since year one, Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts has offered free haircuts to veterans and first responders on Veterans Day to show appreciation for their service and sacrifices.

And this year is no exception. The 4th annual Free Haircuts for Veterans Day event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 at two of the Craftsman Unlimited locations: 210 Broadway Ave., Boise, and 16572 Midland Blvd., Suite 140, Nampa.

“This is an opportunity to give back to a community of people that sacrifice so much for this country and their families,” explains owner-operator Corey Albertson. “It’s the one event that we are definitely looking forward to doing again this year and will look forward to for years to come.”

No appointments are taken, so veterans and first responders just need to show up and put their name on the walk-in list to get their “free haircut by the same artists who won Idaho’s Best 2020,” according to a press release.

There will also be food, drinks, discounts and giveaways.

Wanna a free beer? (I know, dumb question) Bring in your unit patch or memorabilia.

And don’t forget to tag the Honor Wall on your way out.

To learn more about the barbershop, go to unlimitedhaircuts.com.