Soup’s on! Fill up an Empty Bowl to support The Idaho Foodbank

Choose a unique bowl and fill with hot soup donated by local restaurants at Empty Bowls in Downtown Boise to benefit The Idaho Foodbank. © 2018 The Idaho Foodbank

It’s hard to cut the chill with just hats, coats and scarves.

What really warms the body is warming the belly, and aside from a hot toddy, a super effective and tasty way to get the job done is with a comforting bowl of soup.

Cozy up with a savory selection this Friday, Nov. 29, at the 22nd annual Empty Bowls.

From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., local restaurants and stores will provide a variety of seasonal soups at Grove Plaza, 827 W. Main St., Boise.

You don’t necessary buy the soup, but instead purchase the bowl — from a collection of more than 2,000 that are “handcrafted and hand-painted from professional and amateur artisans, students and studios.”

Then fill your bowl with the soup of your choice.

But choose wisely — the spread is impressive.

There will be minestrone, sausage and chicken gumbo, creamy vegan pumpkin, chicken and wild mushroom, and tomato carrot rosemary, to name a few.

Bowls start at $10, and bread will be provided to sop up every yummy drop.

So treat yourself to an event that hits you with a double dose of warmth, not only serving up warm soup but also warm fuzzies, since your purchase benefits The Idaho Foodbank, which helps to provide meals for those in need.

For a list of participating restaurants and more information, go to idahofoodbank.org/event/empty-bowls.